Upsall corner surpised by points decision reversal

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s long serving fighter Tommy Upsall was in action at a show in Leicester - against the current East Midlands belt holder Sam Muddimer.

Upsall was confident of putting on a great show and started the first round fast to let Muddimer know this was going to be a contes.

Upsall’s power began to show and, as the first round was drawing to a close, he landed a cracking right hand that dropped Muddimer to the canvas.

Somehow, Muddimer made it to his feet and the referee allowed the bout to continue.

The second round saw Muddimer show greater resilience. He got on his back foot and tried to keep Upsall at bay with his jab, picking up points,

Upsall continued to stalk his opponen but he was unable to land his powerful right hand.

Both boxers enjoyed some success in the third and final round, with Upsall landing the heavier punches while Muddimer used his footwork to try to stay away from the power shots.

At the final bell Upsall and his corner men were confident of victory but the decision was awarded to Muddimer.

Boston’s rising boxing stars will be in action at their home show at Haven High on March 17 and all local support is welome.

If you would like to sponsor a bout contact Pete Foster on 07774181585 or Matthew Mooney on 07792114324