Boston runner Mark Sands won his category at Sunday’s Stamford St Valentine’s 30k.

He completed the 18-mile course in 1:49.22 for first place in the MV45 category and was the fourth runner overall.

Sands finished 10th in the teams event alongside Skegness and District RC teammates Will Kelly, Alan Wheeler and Mark Lyon, from 29 entries.

Fellow Bostonian Jayne Wallis also competed, clocking 3:14.53.