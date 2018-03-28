Velo-One begin season in style

The 2018 UK cycling season has begun, with Velo-One Cycling Team aiming to replicate the success of last year across multiple cycling disciplines.

Boston’s Roland Kiraly and Matt Elworthy travelled to Darley Moor Circuit, Derbyshire to compete in round three of the March Madness Road Series.

In the British Cycling Category 3 and 4 race, Roland started the season with a bang with second-place finish.

Matt finished comfortably in the peloton in the British Cycling Category E,1,2 & 3 race.

Both riders are aiming to rise up the road racing ranks this year by obtaining their Category 2 British Cycling Race Licence.

Neil Palmer raced in round one of the Velo99 Handicap Road Series. Starting in group six (scratch), Neil rode strongly from the start, breaking away early and putting a two-minute gap before taking the group win.

Antony Gough and new Velo-One riders James Gelsthorpe and Matthew Green raced at the Wisbech Wheelers 10-mile time trial.

James finished second overall with a time of 21 mins 48 secs.

Antony was first veteran with a time of 22 mins 28 secs and Matthew secured the team award with a time of 23 mins 19 secs.