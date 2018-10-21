Victory for Tweddle as weather affects Westwood Lakes anglers

Rick Tweddle won Thursday’s Over 50s Open Match at Westwood Lakes.

Twenty-eight anglers took to Falcon Lake, where cold weather has affected the fishing.

Tweddle took top spot by fishing shallow at 5m to catch a winning weight of 57 lb 12 oz.

In second place was Dave Cheatham and John Taylor was third.

Results: 1 Rick Tweddle (Westwood Lakes) peg 38,-57 lb 12 oz; 2 Dave Cheatham (Westwood Lakes) peg 14, 53 lb 4 oz; 3 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 18, 43 lb 8 oz; 4 John Gooden (Westwood Lakes Glamour Boys) peg 50, 43 lb 4 oz.