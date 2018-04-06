Victory on the final hole after birdie blitz

Kirton Holme Golf Club’s men have been playing in a six-round Winter Series medal format, with the best five rounds counting.

It all came down to the last round before the winners were decided.

Men's winter series winner Paddy Kearn with Lady Captain Marlene Morris and Club Captain Barry Hunt.

Paddy Kearnes and Karl Louth had built up a substantial score over the early rounds, which proved to be a good thing as they had their worst score in their final outing.

The chasing pack all had good scores in the March round which closed everything up, but Paddy and Karl had done enough and won by one shot, with Doug Pearson and Mick Reilly in second place.

The pair with the best score in the final round was Dave Beeson and Richard Thompson, so they were awarded the Les Walton Trophy.

A mixed Winter Series was played in a stableford format over five rounds.

Les Walton Trophy winners Dave Beeson and Richard Thompson.

On this occasion the best four rounds counted.

Again the result was decided on the final round, but this time on the last hole.

Four pairs had been in close contention throughout all the rounds, but a birdie blitz on the final two holes from Rene Sweere meant he and partner Katie Price just pipped Shane Rowett and Trica Sharp to win by one point.

The Ladies’ Section also played a Winter League over six months using a stableford format, once more dropping the worst score.

The top three were very close after the six rounds, with Vee Rouse on 80 points and Chris Gill on 81 points.

But edging them out with 84 points was Nicky Foster.