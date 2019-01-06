Wade leads the way as seniors collect awards

Bill Laing’s tenure as captain of the Boston West senior golfers is now coming to an end, but he can look back on 2018 with satisfaction.

With great weather during the summer and a membership close to 50, there was a consistent group of over 35 golfers turning out each week for the various Tuesday competitions.

Monthly medal winners, from left, are Andy Frankowski, Stewart Needham, Bryan Kirkham, Simon Cooper, Ken Ashworth, John Wade and Neil McCallum.

It was a very full year with eight monthly medals, 15 trophy competitions and 19 matches against clubs from around the county. There were also three holes-in-one during this past year.

Trips to Belton Park for the captain’s away day and the 2018 exchange day, a visit to Waltham Windmill, near Grimsby, were greatly enjoyed.

In 2018 there were 15 different winners of the various competitions, with John Wade being the most successful, winning the June medal, along with four other trophies including the Golfer of the Year Trophy.

Stuart Needham and Graham Squires also had very good summers with good consistent golf played throughout, with Graham Squires winning the trophy for the most improved golfer - which was well deserved after a very good and consistent run.

All the trophies were presented at the annual Christmas Dinner and Presentation by Bill, with assistance from Les Martin, who will be captain for the 2019 season.

Anybody wishing to join the seniors group can do so by contacting Bostson West Golf Club.