Wade the winner

Consistency is key! John Wade has won Boston West Golf Club’s Seniors’ Golfer of the Year title for the second time in three years.

Played over 16 qualifying matches, it is an accumulation of scores from each of the monthly medals and trophy games.

The winner in each competition gets 10 points, with points awarded in descending order for the top 10.

This means the most consistent player over the summer wins the trophy.

John was a worthy winner of this year’s trophy scoring more than 70 points.

Boston West Seniors played for their Christmas dinners in the annual Turkey Trot competition,

Played on a lovely November day, there were a number of good scores in the club house.

The winner of the 0-18 handicap section was Erik Andersen with 39 points, second was Errol Appleby who just beat John Wade on countback with 36 points.

In the 19-28 handicap section the winner was Graham Squires, continuing his good run of form with a great score of 41 points.

Second in this section was Peter Sleight with 38 points, with Norman Stanley third on 35 points.

The nearest the pin competitions for a bottle of wine were won by Tom Curtis on hole 2 and John Baker on hole 8.