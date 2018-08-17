Wallhead wins the President’s Salver at Boston GC

Ann Hodgson held her Lady President’s Afternoon at Boston Golf Club.

The competition, played as a singles stableford for the President’s Salver over 18 holes, had prizes for all categories, plus a nine-hole stableford.

Thirty ladies played in the competition, including three invited guests.

In perfect conditions everyone set out in high hopes, enjoying welcome refreshments at the halfway house and a cold meat carvery plus a selection of sweets to look forward to after play.

Anne Wallhead was the overall winner with 41 points.

Division One (silver) was won by Ruth Simpson with 38 points, Pam Hyde the runner-up with 34 points.

The Division Two (bronze) category was won by Kate Price with 32 points, Barbara Unwin losing out on countback.

First in Division Three (bronze) was Lady Captain Janet Read with 37 points, Margaret Hardy second on 33 points.

The nine-hole competition was won by Jean Flynn with 12 points.

Pat Clifton was runner-up with 12 points.

Prizes were also awarded to Hilary Calvert (best front nine) and Jean Markham (best back nine) while the nearest the pinss were won by Katie Price (fifth) and Jean Markham (14th). Jill Lamming was best guest.