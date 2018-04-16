Ward crashes out of Brands fourth spot

It was a weekend to forget for Wyberton’s G&S Racing Kawasaki team when they travelled to Brands Hatch for round two of the Stock 1000 and 600 championships.

Milo Ward crashed out of fourth place in his race and Tom Fisher suffered problems with his bike.

Ward was never out of the top three during free practice and qualifying and was looking forward to a good race in the Superstock 600 class.

He started the race from a front row grid position but didn’t get the best of starts, finding himself down in sixth position at the end of the first lap.

But he settled down and began to make his way forward and was into fourth place on lap five of 22.

But on lap 12 he hit the bump on the approach to Druids Hairpin and lost the front, crashing out of the race.

Fisher was struggling with an electronics problem on his big Kawasaki.

In the first of his two races he started from the 11th row and although he did make some progress he was unable to make it up into a point scoring position and crossed the finish line in 28th place.

He was unable to make the grid for the second race because of the electronics problem and his weekend was over.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “Milo was riding superbly all weekend, and his race pace was excellent, he recorded the second fastest lap of the race before crashing. Despite the crash I am impressed with him as he was never out of the top three all weekend.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday of May 5-7.