Ward eyes podium spot for G&S team

Milo Ward brought the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team its very first podium result when he powered through to a fine third place at Donington Park on Sunday in the Superstock 600 class - despite losing a contact lens mid-race.

Ward’s race was part of the support series at the World Superbike event.

After a heavy crash at Oulton Park just two weeks ago, Ward was not expecting a top result as he was still suffering the effects of the crash, stating he felt about 85 per cent fit.

However, he was prepared to give it a go and hoped to collect a few points towards his championship challenge.

After qualifying for a front row start to the 14-lap affair, Ward was quick off the mark as the lights went out, taking the lead at McClean’s on the opening lap.

He held the lead for the first four laps but was reeled in by Joe Sheldon-Shaw, who took command on lap five.

Ward was further demoted to third place when Aaron Clifford passed him on the way to taking the win.

Ward remained in third place to bring the G&S Racing Kawasaki home for a fine third place.

He said: “I am delighted with that result, even more so considering I am not 100 per cent fit and then had a problem with my vision after losing a contact lens on lap six or seven, going down the back straight.

“I tried to stick with the two leaders but my perception of space and distance had gone with the loss of the lens.

“So I tried my best to be consistent and bring the bike home safely in third place.

“I am so pleased to give the team their first podium in this class, and let’s hope it’s the first of many.

“I will be fully fit for the next round and have a training programme in place as well so should be a bit lighter.”

Team manager Mark Fisher aded: “I am absolutely delighted, everyone in the team worked so hard this weekend and, even though his contact lens fell out, he still managed to stay in touch with the leaders and secure third place.

“Considering he had the bike hit him full on in the chest a couple of weeks ago and he was struggling with his breath, he has been on it all weekend and done a proper job for us.

“I am delighted not just for the team but for the sponsors who have put the effort in to help us, and delighted we have been able to repay them for their support.”

The next round is at Snetterton over the weekend of June 15-17.

There the team will be back to full strength with Tom Fisher competing in the Stock 1000 race and Milo Ward in the Stock 600 event.