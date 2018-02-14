Ward joins G&S for Superstock season

Milo Ward is to join G&S Racing Kawasaki and will ride in the extremely-competitive National Superstock championship for the 2018 season.

The 20-year-old rider, who set pole position at Thruxton and completed last season in 11th place, said: “I’m really looking forward to 2018 on the G&S Racing Kawasaki ZX6R.

“After two solid seasons running privately and getting faster and faster I believe I am ready to take all that I have learnt and be up the front on this bike.

“I need to say a massive thank you to Alde, Triton, Arma and my family, friends and supporters for allowing me to take this opportunity and prove what I am capable of. Bring on the racing.”

Mark Fisher, team manager of Wyberton-based G&S, added: “Milo has been linked with the team for the past few seasons and we are delighted to have the youngster onboard our Kawasaki ZX6R.”

Ward will link up with the team’s National Superstock 1000 championship rider Tom Fisher and the pair will be testing in Spain during early March prior to heading back to the UK for the official BSB test at Donington Park on Thursday, March 22.

The first round of the 2018 championship will take place at Donington Park over the Easter weekend of March 31-April 2.