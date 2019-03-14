Warrior action

Three members of Pilgrim Taekwondo Club travelled to County Durham for the Warrior 1-1 and Poomsae competition.

Tyler Turner, 10, competed in the -32kg children’s category, scooping two golds.

He was stopped in the third round with a final score of 13-2 and also took part in the Para Poomsae.

Turner also won the Fighter of the Day trophy, chosen by the referees.

Ten-year-old Ben Simpson collected silver after a great fight against a taller opponent, bringing the points back in the third round for a final score of 12-7.

Bradley Bateman, 13, won silver in the Para Poomsae with a much-improved performance.

Coach Jason Featherstone said: “The club is going in the right direction with some great performances from the boys.”

Tyler and Bradley are pictured with coach Jason.

Para athlete Bateman also travelled to Harrogate to compete in the KTA third Mayor’s Cup Open Poomsae Championship 2019, one of the leading competitions in the UK.

Competing in the P30 male category, Bateman won gold with a score of 5.72.

He works hard as a member of the British Taekwondo GB Para Poomsae Squad and continues to improve all the time and is looking forward to train in Nottingham and Manchester.