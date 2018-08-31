Was that an eagle? No, it’s a flamingo

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section hosted their Invitation Day, with guests being welcomed to an afternoon of golf and refreshments.

The winning pair were Barbara Unwin and guest Di Eddington with a score of 45 stableford points.

Barbara Unwin and guest Di Eddington with lady Captain Janet Read.

In second place were Hilary Calvert and Cindy Ireland on 43 points.

The best front nine came from Ann Wallhead and guest Birdie Dawson, and the best back nine was recorded by Ann Gullick with Chelsie Petty.

Nearest the pin winners were Anne Wallhead and Margaret White (guest).

Twenty-four ladies put on their pink outfits to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Unit at Pilgrim Hospital, raising £158 as they played a fun game with the pink ball counting double points.

Hilary Calvert in her flamingo outfit.

A yearly event, the course is brightened up with their pink attire.

Especially noticeable this year was Hilary Calvert, playing 18 holes in a flamingo costume.

The winning team were Anne Wallhead, Hilary Calvert and Jennifer Geeson with a score of 111 stableford points.

In second were Jean Markham, Pam King and Kath Yates, scoring 104 points.