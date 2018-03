Watson into Westwood 5k final

Steve Watson booked his place in the Westwood Lakes 5k match.

He won last week’s Tuesday Open qualifier on Skylark Lake.

From a field of 15 anglers, weights were consistent from peg to peg.

Watson, on peg 34, fished across and down the track to weigh 33lbs 0oz.

In second place was Steve Lane with 32lbs 0oz, while Tony Dawson was third with 31lbs 8oz.

Results: 1 Steve Watson (Westwood Lakes) 33lbs 0oz, peg 34; 2 Steve Lane (Maruyku/Westwood Lakes) 32lbs 0oz, peg 24; 3= Tony Dawson (Westwood Lakes) 31lbs 8oz, peg 22, Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) 31lbs 8oz, peg 38.

Brian Elliott won the Over 50s Open last Thursday.

Thirty-five anglers took to Skylark Lake, where Elliott was drawn on peg 32.

Results: 1 Brian Elliott (Westwood Lakes) 49lbs 8oz, peg 32; 2 Paul Taylor (Westwood Lakes)33lbs 0oz, peg 31; 3 Lance Chubb (Westwood Lakes) 29lbs 2oz, peg 8; 4 Jeff Duggan (Westwood Lakes) 27lbs 6oz, peg 10.