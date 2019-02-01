WAW returns to Boston

WAW wrestling will return to Boston - with home-town grappler Dale Broughton teaming up with international stars.

Seven-foot Canadian giant Brody Steele, Japan’s Kendo and 28-stone Karl Kramer will join forces with Broughton (pictured) to battle members of the Knight family, relatives of WWE star Paige.

Action will be held at the Peter Paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue, on February 16, beginning a 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 each or £40 for a family of four.

They can be ordered at the box office (07768 528 301) or from Rumblin Tums cafe , Fish Hill, Boston.