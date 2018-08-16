Weekend win for Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s team

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston Men have had two matches recently.

Playing in the Premier Division they had a 4-8 loss against Burton Waters, but a win this weekend against Grantham for the team of Will Mason, Matthew Gedney, Michael Emery, Lucas East, James Newton and Michal Chmielik.

Boston Men’s Seconds had a 1-5 defeat at the hands of St James in Division One of the league.

The team was James Newton, Geoff Short, Calum McCaig, Anthony Clamp, Anthony Hulley and Andy Clamp.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds, in Division Two North, beat Tealby 5-1 in a home fixture.

The team was Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Paula Smith, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Catherine Ellis.

However it was a close match against Horncastle this weekend and the team of Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Sharron Thorogood, Mary Smura, Helen Cook and Catherine Ellis stood at 6-6 after two rounds had been played.

There followed a tie-break shootout which was won by Horncastle, giving the opposition the 7-6 win.

Boston Men’s Forths, in Division Three A of the league, also had the result of their match against Tealby on Sunday decided by a tie-break shootout.

The team of Andy Clamp, Gary Fitzjohn, David Makins, Geoff Presland, John Gibson and Chris Cook won this one 7-6.

Boston Men’s Fifths play in Division Three South, and they lost without winning a rubber to David Lloyd Burton Waters.

The team was David Dunlop, Tom Emmerson, Jeremy George-Jones, Pawel Aranin and Chris Mepham.

Some of Boston Tennis Club youngsters have been playing tournaments around the country through the summer holidays.

Ben Rudkin and Poppy Gibbons were both runners-up at a Grade Three nine and under event in Huddersfield.

Ben has since gone on to win three Grade Three nine and under tournaments at Newcastlend, Grantham and West Bridgford.

Matthew Gedney had a great run of form at Grantham, reaching the later stages of the Men’s Open and the 18 and under events, pushing the top seeds very hard.

Younger brother James Gedney won the Boys’ 12 and under Boston Summer Tournament.