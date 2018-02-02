Welberry claims first place stableford prize

Jonathan Welberry collected first prize at Boston Golf Club after winning the monthly singles stableford on the Cowbridge course.

Welberry collected his prize from Club Captain Lee Francis.

The betterball winners collect their prize from Lee Francis, the Club Captain.

The latest Sunday morning competition saw a shotgun start for a gents’ betterball pairs stableford.

The winners were A. Potter and R. Potter with 45 points.

J. Welberry and J. Lavery were second on 42 points, while third place went to C. Runnalls and D. Robinson, who carded 41 points.

They too collected their prize from the Club Captain.