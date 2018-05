Wells is the top rod

Roy Wells won the Tuesday Open at Westwood Lakes last week.

Sixteen anglers took to Swallow Lake on a cold morning.

Results: 1 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) peg 14, 118lb 14oz; 2 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 11, 111lb 8oz; 3 Rick Oljbeck (Commerical Team Albergen) peg 6, 92lb 10oz.

Sunday’s Open was won by Lee Feary on Falcon Lake, with 38 anglers taking part.

Results: 1 Lee Feary (Westwood Lakes) peg 6, 110lb 3oz; 2 Martin Kirk (Westwood Lakes) peg 47, 106lb 14oz; 3 Adam Swain (Matrix/Dynamite Baits) peg 3, 99lb 10ozz.

Mick Stamp won Monday’s Open as 16 anglers competed on Falcon Lake.

Results: 1 Mick Stamp (Preston innovations/Sonu Baits) peg 11, 135lb 14oz; 2 Lionel Elding (Westwood Lakes) peg 20, 134lb 10oz; 3 Kev Wilson (Westwood Lakes) peg 15, 113lb 10oz.