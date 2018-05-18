Wells leads the way on Swallow Lake

A haul of more than 150lbs earned Roy Wells top spot at Westwood Lakes’ Tuesday Open.

Twenty-six anglers took to Swallow Lake last week as Wells showed everyone the way by fishing a method feeder to the island on peg three to catch a mixed bag, plus some 12lb carp.

Not far behind was Dean Richmond on peg seven.

He caught shallow and down the margins to weigh 130lb 12oz, while John Gooden came third.

Results: 1 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) peg 3, 154lb 14oz; 2 Dean Richmond (Westwood Lakes) peg seven, 130lb 12oz; 3 John Gooden (Westwood Lakes Glamour Boys) peg six, 116lb 9oz; 4 Paul Harsley (Westwood Lakes) peg 13, 114lb 0oz; 5 Dave Dawber (Westwood Lakes) peg 18, 110lb 2oz.

Brian Thompson finished in first place in the Over 50s Open on Thursday.

Held on Swallow and Falcon Lakes, a total of 50 anglers took part.

Swallow did fish a little better with a bit of space and Thompson made the most most of it.

He fished paste down the edges on peg 16 with 126lb 4oz.

In Second was Super Glamour boy John Gooden from peg 26 on Swallow with 124lb 6oz.

In third was Tom Wilson, also on Swallow.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 16, 126lb 4oz; 2 John Gooden (Westwood Lakes Glamour Boys) Swallow peg, 124lb 6oz; 3 Tom Wilson (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 9, 92lb 10oz; 4 Wendy Perry (Bait-Tech) Swallow peg 6, 90lb 0oz; 5 Ade Freeman (Burt Baits) Falcon peg 5, 89lb 4oz; 6 Alan Slater (Westwood Lakes) Swallow peg 3, 86lb 10oz.