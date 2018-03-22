West books his place in two national finals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Jonathan West is carrying the flag for the centre after qualifying for two national finals.

He will compete in the two wood singles event and join his dad Rod in the family pairs competition.

Young bowlers Aaron Wild (Spalding), Owen Aspinall (Stamford) and Caitlin Moore (Boston).

The singles commence at 9.30am on Friday at Melton Mowbray, with the family pairs beginning on April 15 in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Boston IBC’s Caitlin Moore booked her place in the final of the Lincolnshire 18 and under Singles event.

The last 16 round of the competition was held on Sunday. Three of the four final positions were played for; Group A having been re-arranged as Aaron Barnes (Spalding) was playing in the under 18 National Finals.

However, Caitlin made it through to the county finals, to be held in Boston on April 22, along with Aaron Wild (Spalding) and Owen Aspinall (Stamford).