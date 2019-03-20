West into the national finals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Jonathan West has qualified for the four-bowl singles national finals after defeating this year’s World Bowls finalist Simon Skelton 21-18.

Competing at Nottingham, he also progressed in the two-bowl singles against John Mildren (Nottingham), 21-12.

In the family pairs, playing with his father Rod, they beat Gary Shepperton (Alfreton) and partner 19-13.

Boston bowlers and teams have also qualified for the EBF Championship finals at Newark after success in Lincoln.

Sue Hoyles won the 0ver 60s singles and Alex Tomlin, Martin Tomlin and Richard Vinter won the rinks.

Sue Simpson Shaw, Paul Flatters and Les Feary triumphed in the mixed triples and Chantal Spencer, with Jonathan West, won the mixed pairs.