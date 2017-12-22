West’s trophy time

Boston West Golf Club’s Seniors’ Section had their annual Christmas Dinner and presentation of trophies.

The section is a very active and friendly group, with many and varied competitions played on Tuesday morning club days.

The 2017 Monthly Medals winners at Boston West.

There were away days at Rutland Water and Waltham Windmill and the team played a total of 20 matches during the season against other golf courses from around the county.

There were 23 different trophies and monthly medals played for, starting in March and going through to the end of October, these resulted in 21 different winners.

The winners were: March Medal - Bryan Kirkham; Jack Watson Memorial Trophy - Bill Laing; April Medal - Neil McCallum; Barry Haslam Trophy - Trevor Morris; May Medal - Graham Storr; June Medal - Trevor Morris; Seniors’ Championship - Stewart Needham; July Medal - Peter Kelly; Captain’s Putter - Andy Frankowski; August Medal - Ricky Elms; Don Hilcote Trophy - Peter Kelly; Cyril Smith Memorial - Ken Ashforth; September Medal - Mike Rowe; Veterans’ Trophy - Phil Thomas; Autumn Trophy - Simon Cooper; October Medal - Graham Squires; Tony Snell Memorial - Dave Cody; Pairs Matchplay winners - Neil McCallum & Stewart Pikett; Pairs Matchplay runners-up - John Chain & Brian Curtis; Singles Matchplay champion - Graham Goor; Singles Matchplay runner-up - Phil Thomas; Captain’s Decanter winner - Stuart Needham; Captain’s Decanter runner-up - Graham Squires; Most Improved Golfer 2017 - Ian McKenzie; Golfer of the Year 2017 - John Wade.