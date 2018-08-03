What a week! Dave Coupland wins his second PGA EuroPro Tour championship in as many weeks after writing his name in the history books

Dave Coupland rounded off a week to remember by winning the FX & Winged Boots Championship.

After waiting five years for a PGA EuroPro Tour championship title, he earned his second £10,000 cheque in the space of two weeks... adding his name to the history books in the process.

Fellow Boston golfers Billy Spooner and Jordan Wrisdale were also in the money, Spooner finishing T4 on -11 and Wrisdale T41 on -4.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, led after rounds one and two at the Foxhills Golf Club & Resort in Surrey.

He equalled the lowest-ever single round score in PGA EuroPro Tour history during round one on Wednesday, shooting a course record 62 (-11) at to equal Sandeep Grewal's -11 at Whittlebury Park in 2007.

Yesterday saw Coupland birdie the second and third to take a commanding lead on the par-73 course.

But back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth cancelled out his good start before birdies on the 14th and 18th ensured he ended the day well.

He clinched the title on day three with a round which included two birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Spooner (Boston West GC) and Wrisdale (Boston GC) completed the first round T14 on -3.

But a superb -5 on Thursday - including five birdies and an eagle - saw Spooner conclude round two in T3 on -9.

Today he shot -2, an eagle on the 12th a highlight.

Wrisdale shot four birdies but just as many bogeys on day two to remain on -3, ending an eventful third day on -1.

His round included two bogeys and a double bogey, but three birdies and an eagle ensured he finished the three-day tournament -4 overall.