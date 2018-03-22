“Whatever he’s does, I’m confident I can deal with it!” Callum Johnson ‘buzzing’ ahead of Frank Buglioni title fight

Callum Johnson will head into his title fight confident he has the skills to match whatever opponent Frank Buglioni throws at him.

It’s winner takes all as Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion Johnson meets British champ Buglioni at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

And the 32-year-old Boston boxer believes he will be able to stun the Wise Guy.

“I’m confident I can win. He’s a good fighter but I think his style suits me,” Johnson told The Standard.

“I can fight, I can box, punch and move. Whatever he’s got, I think I’ve got something to match it.

“I’ll go there to try to win. Whatever he does, I feel I’m confident I can deal with it.”

The bout - on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight with Lucas Browne - will be the first time Johnson has stepped into the ring since defeating Wilbeforce Shihepo for the Commonwealth title at Manchester’s MEN Arena in September 2016.

But after putting injury behind him, he believes he is ready for one of his toughest challenges to date - knowing that success would place him firmly on an even bigger stage.

“On paper he’s the best fighter I’ve come up against. But I think the guy I beat previously is just as good,” Johnson added.

“I’ve also fought a lot of really good, tough kids in the amateurs.

“Like it’s always been, it’s my job to turn up and try to win the fight.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a domestic title.

“I’d love to be British champion.

“It’s a massive fight, but not just because of the British title, but also because of the doors it could open.

“It’s a chance to make more people take notice of me and what I can do.”

Johnson is unbeaten since turning pro, winning each of his 16 bouts.

And he is looking to make it 17-0 against 28-year-old Buglioni, whose record stands at 21-2-1.

“I’m buzzing for the fight. I can’t wait,” Johnson, who won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, added.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re nearly there,”

“It’s a big fight. He’s ranked number one in Britain and number five in the world by the IBF, so victory could move me right up there.

“There’s pressure there, but there’s pressure in every fight.

“If you don’t go into a fight at your best, confident you can win, then you don’t win fights.

“It doesn’t matter if you fight in front of 50,000 people of five, it’s always about how you deal with that pressure.

“But I’ve been lucky that some of my best performances have come in front of big crowds. I hope it’s the same this time.”