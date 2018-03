Junior Boston Wheeler Connor Wilkinson enjoyed another track session at the Derby Velodrome over the weekend.

He made great improvements on different race lines, using the steep banking to his advantage.

Hisday finished with a six-lap Keirin race, a form of motor-paced racing in which track cyclists sprint behind a pacer known as a derny, gaining a creditable fourth place, while working towards his level 1 track certificate.

Connor visited with members of Bourne Wheelers.