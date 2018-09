Boston Wheelers’ Junior Green Team have been in action at Spalding CC’s grasstrack event.

Arthur Morley finished first in Freewheel, with Simon Morley second.

Chris Bridges and friends.

Connor Wilkinson came third in the under 14 Fixed Wheel Omnium and Ethan Wilkinson did really well in his first-ever grasstrack event.

Wheeler Chris Bridges took part in the London to Paris 288-mile cycle this year.

The challenge is undertaken over four days and around 300 riders took part.

Chris raised funds for the Royal British Legion.