Wheelers hit the road to prove reliability

A group of Boston Wheelers travelled to take part in the Peterborough Cycling Club’s reliability ride.

These are known as a test of a cyclist’s reliability, fitness and equipment-wise, with the emphasis being on fitness, self reliance and navigational skills, and not necessarily speed.

Two distances were available - covering 47 miles and 74 miles.

Gary Clark and David Parnell took on the 74-mile route while 13 other members took on the 47-mile challenge.

The route took in some great scenery once the fog had cleared, and 2,000ft of climbing on a cold, overcast day.

Pictured are the Wheelers who took part.