Wheelers take on Sandringham course

Members of Boston Wheelers took part in their annual Sandringham ride.

The 55-mile ride, mapped by Keny Doig, starts and finishes at the visitors’ centre, taking in rolling hills.

Connor Wilkinson.

Young club member Connor Wilkinson gained a bronze at the Fenland Clarion Grasstrack racing event on a short, tight course.

Hector Short was named as Boston Wheelers’ Go Ride rider of the month for June due to his hard work and determination.

Boston Wheelers have been holding regular Go-Ride sessions at Tattershall.

Results:

The Wheelers at Sandringham.

July 4 results: Under eight girls - 1 Poppy Sowden (Lincs Wheelers), 2 Darcie Parrot (Sleaford Wheelers); Under eight boys - 1 Thomas Cragg (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Tristan Brammer (Spalding Cycling Club), 3 Seth Bush (Baston); Under 10 girls - 1= Isla Earth (Sleaford Wheelers), Orla Durnin (Sleaford Wheelers), 3= Isla Wainwright (Boston Wheelers), Charlotte Parnell (Boston Wheelers); Under 10 boys - 1 Oliver Turnbull (Boston Wheelers), 2 Harrison Evans (Sleaford Wheelers), 3 Arthur Morley (Boston Wheelers), Under 12 girls - 1 Jael Maw (Team Flare), 2 Jenna Hooton (Boston Wheelers), 3 Jessica Woollas (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 12 boys - 1 Matthew Kent (VC Lincoln), 2 Callum Evans (Sleaford Wheelers), 3 Thomas Allis (North East Lindsey); Under 14 girls - 1 Amie Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Paige Elding, 3 Abigail Saggs (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 14 boys - 1 Jackson Chester (Boston Wheelers), 2 Stanley Pocock (Tri 3), 3= Connor Wilkinson (Boston Wheelers), George Walton-Patton (Lincoln Velo); Under 16 girls - 1 Elise Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Mia Mawson (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 16 boys - 1 Joshua Backhouse (VC Lincoln), 2 Cameron Braithwaite (North East Lindsey), 3 Brad Worth (Sleaford Wheelers).

June 20 results: Under eight girls - 1 Darcie Parrot (Sleaford Wheelers); Under eight boys - 1t Thomas Cragg (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Seth Bush (Baston), 3 Oliver Kirkham (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 10 girls - 1= Isla Earth (Sleaford Wheelers), Orla Durnin (Sleaford Wheelers); 3 Isla Wainwright (Boston Wheelers); Under 10 boys - 1 Arthur Morley (Boston Wheelers); 2 Oliver Turnbull (Boston Wheelers); 3 Harrison Evans (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 12 girls - 1 Jael Maw (Team Flare); 2 Jenna Hooton (Boston Wheelers); 3 Jessica Woollas (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 12 boys - 1 Matthew Kent (VC Lincoln); 2 Callum Evans (Sleaford Wheelers); 3 Thomas Allis (North East Lindsey); Under 14 girls - 1 Amie Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers); 2 Paige Elding; 3 Abigail Saggs (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 14 boys - 1 Jenson Windsor (Alford Wheelers); 2 George Walton (Patton); 3= Jackson Chester (Boston Wheelers), Jacob Bush (Boston Wheelers); Under 16 girls - 1 Elise Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers); 2 Kayleigh Pickworth (Lincoln Velo); 3 Mia Mawson (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 16 boys - 1 Cameron Braithwaite (North East Lindsey); 2 Brad Worth (Sleaford Wheelers); 3 Joshua Backhouse (VC Lincoln).