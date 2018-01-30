Whitewash for the defending champions

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League saw leaders Donington 1 take on BSC 4 in the Acorn Taxis Super League.

Graham Cripsey fired for the 1, taking first blood against the 4’s captain Craig Lee.

Craig Fitter demolished Tim Calvey before Paul Raymond snatched the only point for the 4 on a black ball against Stuart Atkin.

Dan Horgan was beaten by Sean Swinburn.

Chasing the leaders, Shodfriars 20 played BSC 10, with Tom Hill and Joe Welch beating Carl Baily and Mario Richards.

Three of the four were black ball frames, with the defending champions keeping their nerve to clean up the points.

Darren Christian put in an excellent performance with breaks of 76 and 48 in his demolition of Richard Ladds while Nick Hanson couldn’t stop the rot and Carl Rowe finished the victor in his side’s whitewash.

The battle for third place was settled by BSC 3 taking a 5-3 win against BSC 2.

Andrew Swan beating Shane Batey before the 2’s Gary Charlton took both from Neil Hutson to level.

Stuart Whitaker and Chris Ellis ended their contest all square before Nigel Robinson smashed Grant Marshall in the first, Grant unable to win the following black ball game, leaving his team defeated.

Breaks: D. Christian 76, 48, C. Fitter 63, 33, G. Cripsey 37, 32, G. Marshall 36.

The Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier saw a face off at the top with Cons 7 hosting BSC 20.

The 7’s Nigel Salmon lost out to an in-form Daley Richardson while the rest of the matches were all drawn for a 5-3 win for 20.

Charlie Rolfe, Paul Revell and Paul Goodacre shared with Paul Oyitch, JamieTurner and Luis Hoyles.

Cons 6 entertained BSC 16.

Liam South and Brett Skinner split before Tom Brazil and Chris Stancer of the 6 beat Stanley Matthews and David Cutting.

Matthew Povey was handed a walkover for the 6 who won 7-1.

BSC 12 hosted BSC 8, the home team’s Alan Laws splitting with Matthew Priestley before Alan peck took both from Shaun Dunmore to put the 12 3-1 up.

Graham Day and Neil Morris didn’t fare as well, losing to Adam Norton and Gary Dunmore to give the 8 the 5-3 victory.

Sam Hill of BSC 5 won the lone point for his team against Kirton 5, sharing with Jamie Brinkley.

Sam Dawson, Alan Storr and Joe Hardstaff lost to Steve Sharp, Julian Furnell and Andy Bush respectively.

Breaks: J. Turner 52, 22, 21, D. Richardson 40, 20, P. Revell 34, B. Skinner 22, A. Norton 21, A. Peck 20.

The Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One had some good mid-table clashes, with Graves Park entertaining Cons 2 and Kirton Leisure 1 hosting Shodfriars 3.

The Park, Cons and Leisure were looking to gain on the leaders during their bye weeks.

Park failed to capitalise with the 2 gaining on them with Dale Sawer and Gary Middleton taking the first four frames.

Gary Hall rescued a point on a black ball game for Park, but succumbed in the second to the 2’s Graham Ruck.

John Clarke wasn’t to be overrun for Park and took the final two from Keith Carrington.

Adam Gurton, for Kirton 1, took the first against Jim Ely of Shodfriars 3, only to lose the second.

Kevin Lymer and Arthur Rawden lost out to the 3’s D. Collins and John Vines.

Wayne Burton reclaimed some dignity for the 1 against Richard Crunkhorn.

Three-man Cons 1 managed another win, John Clark beating Gordon Russell of BSC 6, Bob Clark drawing with Mike Deal and Des Forbes sealing the win against Alan Traynor.

Breaks: A. Gurton 24, J. Vines 23.

Kingston Construction Division Two leaders Cons 3 took on West End.

The 3’s Scot Gray picked upa 2-0 lead by beating Darryl Green.

The End struck back with Kev Stait and Carl Mason beating Patrick Kearns and Rob Carter in their own back yard, leaving Graham Johnson of the 3 and John Bell to share, meaning the 3 had a rare loss but remain clear at the top.

Bottom team BSC 17 had a visit from BSC 15, going 4-0 down with Peter Lowe and Jim Hartley losing to Jamie Rushin and Dave Cartwright.

The 17’s Paul Leary smashed in the first frame against Jason Cuppleditch, who pulled back the second.

The 17, a player short, gave the last two away to see the 15 leaving with seven points and sitting in second place in the table.

Promotion contenders BSC 9 slipped up against struggling BSC 18.

Graham Sharp teed off for the 18, splitting the points with Callum Simmons.

Gav Halgarth and Connor Charlton repeated the split before the 18’s Andy Bird beat Stephen Cock comfortably.

Nathan Cock had a chance to level the match and took the first by a good margin with a 29-break along the way.

But he lost the final frame and the 18 won 5-3, James Birtwhistle ensuring victory on the black.

Breaks: N. Cock 29, J. Cuppleditch 23.