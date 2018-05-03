Whitley is the golf course Wizard

Rob Whitley won the Wizard Trophy at Boston Golf Club.

The bogey contest saw Whitley claim back-to-back victories in the weekly Sunday events.

Trevor Emberton was runner-up, with Sean O’Riley, Jez Hadwick and Neil Timby the category winners.

The winners all received their prizes from Club Captain Lee Francis.

The Ladies’ section played a military two-step competition, where the top one or two scores from each team counted on alternating holes.

Pam King, Ann Gullick and Jane Marriott were the winning trio with a stableford score of 52 points.

The runners-up were Kay Kadzionis, Pam Hyde and Lynn Worthington with 50 points.

A team from Boston consisting of Yvonne Shaffarczyk, Jacquie Short, Ruth Simpson and Katie Price entered the Ladies’ Springtime Am-Am Waltz at Market Rasen, finishing third with 75 stableford points.

Boston Ladies visited Kenwick Park for a friendly match, the hosts winning all four games.

The ladies halved a friendly match at home against South Kyme.

Last Sunday the Mixed Section played against Louth in a friendly match, with hosts Boston and their opponents halving.