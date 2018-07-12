Will and Emma are club champions

Will Mason and Emma Mastin have been crowned Boston Tennis Club’s 2018 champions.

Sunday was finals day for Boston Tennis Club’s Chattertons Closed Championships, where fantastic weather and a very good number of participants produced an excellent tournament, with some great tennis at all stages.

Will, a Boston Tennis Club coach, retained the men’s title he won last year after beating Will Cheer in the semis and Matthew Gedney in the final, in a re-run of last year’s final, which was another entertaining and competitive match.

Matthew beat Lucas East in the other semi.

Will Mason and Ryan Frankish retained the doubles title with Matthew Gedney and Tom Cozens the runners-up.

Emma Mastin won the Ladies’ singles, beating Alice Gamman in the final.

She joined forces with Claire Smith to win the Ladies’ doubles against Carla Slade and Diane Sharpe.

The Boys’ singles was won by Matthew Gedney, with William Cheer the runner-up.

Alica Gamman won the 14 and under Girls’ singles and Lois Boothby the 16 and unders.

Noah Freeman won the mixed 12 and unders.

Poppy Gibbons was the mixed 10 and under champion while Benjamin Rudkin was the runner-up.

Benjamin won the nine and unders, where Finley Houghton was the runner-up.

The winning girl was Matilda Clarke and Emily Pye the runner-up.

The mini tennis red was won by Declan Dodes and Matilda Buck was the winning girl, and the runner-up overall.

Millie Robinson-Tait was the girls’ runner-up.

In the seniors, the men’s event was won by Ray Frankish and Anthony Hulley, with Robert Bonser and Larry Churchward the runners-up.

The ladies’ seniors was won by Gilly Dunn and Claire Smith, with Jude Green and Sharron Thorogood the runners-up.

Tournament referee Helen Cook. ran another good and entertaining event.