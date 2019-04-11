Winning start for Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s team in midlands competition

Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s team made a fantastic start to their campaign in the Midlands Region of the LTA’s Team Tennis event.

In an away match against Leicester Forest East the team of Will Mason, Marcus Witt, Matthew Gedney and Lucas East won 8-4.

The singles produced three wins for Boston, with two of the matches going to a third set but both won by the Boston player.

In the doubles round each team won one rubber and the result was a win for Boston.

The Boston Men’s Third team and the Ladies’s Fourths have both begun campaigns in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League.

The Ladies, competing in Division Three South, drew with Tennis Buddies and beat Spalding 4-0.

Hilda Hastings, Gill Bell, Jenny Murphy and Lesley Gibbons made up the team on both occasions.

The Men’s Thirds, taking part in Division Two, lost out to a strong Bourne team.

Richard Cozens, Sev Smura, Chris Cook and John Gibson made some impact on the opposition but not enough to avoid a 0-4 result.