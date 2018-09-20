Winning streak is running smoothly

Jackie Hallett continued her winning streak when she once again took first Vet 65 at the Rutland Half Marathon.

On a hard, hilly course with fairly strong winds, Jackie ran a 2:36.39 a time she was very pleased with.

Tanya, Harrison and Nathan at Grimesthorpe.

Fellow Boston Community Runners competed at Grimesthorpe, a 10k and 3k fun run.

Hosted by Bourne Town Runners, this popular multi-terrain course attracts a strong field of runners.

Tanya Knight competed in the 3k with young Harrison.

Running very strongly Harrison ran the 3k in 18.41 with mum Tanya a couple of seconds behind.

Christopher and Sarah at Belchford.

In the 10k, Nathan Saw had a good run and even with the off-road hills and windy conditions took 22nd place in a time of 48.45.

Tanya ran well after her marathon the previous weekend and, after running the 3k with her son, managed a very creditable time of 54.55.

A Belchford 10k run and 50k mountain bike ride event were both off road challenges.

Chris Chevis and Sarah Burton both took part in the 10k run with Chris finishing in 1:11 and Sarah in 1:14.

Weekly training sessions are held on Tuesdays at 7pm for track work at Princess Royal Sports Arena and Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue.