Witt is the men’s open singles champion

Boston Tennis Club’s February half Term Grade 4 Tournament proved as popular as usual, attracting players from around the country.

In the Open Men’s Singles, Marcus Witt and Matthew Gedney reached the final.

On this occasion Witt overcame his clubmate to be crowned the overall winner.

Other Boston Tennis Club members competing included Calum McCaig, Phil Cosgriff, Gary Fitzjohn, Andy Clamp, Philippe Servonat, Robert Griffiths, Michal Chmielik and Scott Green.

In the Open Women’s Singles Emma Mastin from Boston missed out in the semi -finals to the number one seed who then lost to Angela Halton in the final.

William Cheer was the runner-up in the 16 and under boys’ singles, losing the third set tie-break 6-10 in a close final.

Poppy Gibbons finished third in the girls’ green singles event and Matilda Clark was the runner-up in the orange girls’ competition.

James Gedney was the runner-up in the green boys’ section and Ben Rudkin finished in third place in the orange boys.

In the mini tennis red event, Sergio Caminero, Emily Pye, Matilda Buck, Eva Woodcock, Neve Gibbons and Declan Dodes all gained valuable tournament experience and Declan Dodes finished in overall third place.

The LTA’s 18 and under County Cup took place at the weekend.

The Lincolnshire Boys played in Group 3B at Sunderland.

The team, which included Boston Tennis Club members Marcus Witt and Matthew Gedney, lost to Leicestershire on day one, to South Wales on day two and to Derbyshire on the final day.

The team will move to Group 4 next year, but will have the experience gained as a young team this year.

The Lincolnshire Girls played in Group 5A at Grantham and the team included Vikki Beardsley, Lucy Hull and Charlotte Priestley from Boston Tennis Club.

Very good wins on the first two days against Oxfordshire and Devon left the team wanting to win on the last day for promotion.

However, this just escaped the team’s grasp when Lincolnshire missed out to eventual winners Durham and Cleveland.