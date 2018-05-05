World title fight for boxer Callum Johnson?

Boston boxer Callum Johnson could be set for a world title fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn took to Twitter to announce the IBF have ordered their light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to defend against 32-year-old Johnson, the current British and Commonwealth champ.

Although Hearn didn’t say whether Johnson would take the fight against the Russian, Johnson appeared to be interested in a title shot, retweeting Hearn’s announcement.

Undefeated Johnson - currently eighth in the IBF rankings - claimed the British title in March, stopping Frank Buglioni in the first round at London’s O2 Arena.