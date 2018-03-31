World title grapple

WAW wrestling returns to Boston on Sunday - and local grappler Dale Broughton is hoping to land a world title.

Broughton will meet Japan’s Kendo for the World Heavyweight title.

He may be a big underdog in the match, but Broughton is determined to succeed in front of his home-town crowd to mark a special moment in his 25-year career.

Tickets cost £12 each for £40 for a family of four.

They can be booked by calling 07540 249670 or bought at Rumblin Tums Cafe, Fish Hill, Boston.

Action will be held at the Peter Paine Centre, Rosebery Avenue from 6.30pm.