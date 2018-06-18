Wrisdale finishes T15 at Montrose

Jordan Wrisdale.

Boston Golf Club’s Wrisdale shot rounds of 68 and 69 on the par-72 course at Montrose Golf Links to finish -5 overall.

That was enough for T15, along with four other competitors, each claiming £605 in winnings.

Boston West’s Spooner finished joint 30th on -3 following rounds of 70 and 69 to claim £380 in prize money.

Meanwhile, Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, was T41 on -2.

He carded rounds of 73 and 67 to take home a cheque for £330.

The final round of last week’s PGA EuroPro Tour competition was cancelled due to heavy winds.