Wrisdale keeps his cool to claim first PGA EuroPro Tour championship win

Jordan Wrisdale sunk a birdie on the final hole to claim his first PGA EuroPro Tour victory.

And in winning the Pentahotels Championship at Caversham Heath Golf Club he became the third Boston golfer to claim success on the tour this year.

Wrisdale scored rounds of 68 and 66 on Wednesday and yesterday to lead by a shot going into today’s final round in Reading.

And in a tense finale, Wrisdale kept his cool to claim the £10,000 winners’ cheque to complete his final round of 72 On the par-73 course, completing his three rounds on -13.

Wrisdale follows on from fellow Boston golfers Billy Spooner and Dave Coupland in winning a round on the tour this year.