Wrisdale keeps his cool to complete a Boston treble

Jordan Wrisdale kept his cool to finish birdie-birdie and claim his first PGA EuroPro Tour victory.

But it wasn’t until he sunk his five-foot putt on the 18th at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Friday that he realised he had won the Pentahotels Championship.

“The ball went in and the camera crew came over and started saying ‘what does it feel like to win?’,” the 22-year-old explained.

“I wasn’t sure what they were talking about because I thought I’d just made the play-off.”

Preparing for the final two holes the leaderboard told Wrisdale his score of -11 left him trailing pal James Frazer by two shots.

“I told my caddie ‘I’m fed up of this, let’s go birdie-birdie and get into a play-off’,” Wrisdale added, not realising Frazer had bogeyed the 18th until his own personal mission was accomplished.

“I was buzzing when I realised,” added the Boston Golf Club player.

“It didn’t really sink in until I got in the car.

“Then I couldn’t stop watching the video of the final putt back. It was unbelievable.”

Despite being ill in the build up to the tournament, Wrisdale only hit one bogey in the opening two rounds, carding 68 on Wednesday and 66 on Thursday.

His final round of 72 on the par-73 course included four bogeys, three birdies and an eagle, but when the pressure was on he showed his mettle.

Wrisdale’s victory in Reading has completed the Boston hat-trick with fellow town golfers Billy Spooner and Dave Coupland also earning EuroPro victories this year.

Wrisdale’s £10,000 winners’ cheque lifts him up to fifth in the Order of Merit, the top-five earning promotion to the Challenge Tour and a place in the second round of European Tour qualifying school.

“That’s where every golfer wants to be,” said Wrisdale - who is backed by Ping, Titleist, Rolec, Footjoy and Mashie - of the European Tour.

“That’s why you work hard and practice, to be up there with the best.”