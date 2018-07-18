Yorkshire delight for three Boston golfers

Three Boston golfers were in action in The Clipper Logistics Championship at Moor Allerton Golf Club in Yorkshire last week.

Jordan Wrisdale, of Boston Golf Club, fared the best of the three, finishing in joint fourth place with a 9 under par three round score of 204.

Jordan Wrisdale. ENGEMN00120130306144318

Wrisdale was Mr Consistency throughout the competition, scoring 68 on each of the three days.

His efforts earned him a cheque for £1,875.

Just one shot further back on 205 and tied for sixth place was Dave Coupland, of Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Like Wrisdale he too was a model of consistency, with an opening 68 and a final round 68 either side of a second round 69, earning himself £1,275

Boston West’s Billy Spooner finished on a three over par total of 214 to tie for 45th place.

He had a good second round of 68, but an opening round of 72 and a final day 74 saw him out of contention for the leading places.

The event, which took place from Wednesday to Friday last week, was part of the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour and was won by Craig Ross of Kirkhill Golf Club.

He finished three shots clear of the field with a 13 under par total of 200, which included a 7 under par 64 in the second round.