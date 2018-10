Boston Amateur Boxing Club will host a Young Guns Boxing Show on Saturday, November 10.

Doors will open at 7pm at the Haven High Academy, for the event which will showcase up-and-coming talent at the Field Street Gym.

Tickets coast £12 (£6 under 10s) and are available by calling Matton 07792 114324, Kev on 07947 689908 or Pete on 07774 181585.