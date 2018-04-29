Young Gold Tops collect their awards

Boston and District Athletic Club presented awards to juniors who had competed in the series of cross country races and the regular sportshall athletics matches held during the autumn and winter months.

More than 40 youngsters competed in the monthly junior cross country races held on the Punchbowl Lane meadow course.

In the year one and two category, Erin Norton (Swineshead Primary and BADAC) was first girl overall with Harry Stone (Friskney Primary School) the winner of the boys’ award.

Most consistent over the series of year three and four races and winner of the girls’ award was Lea Frick (Horncastle Primary School and BADAC), with Jack Clark-Atkins (Fleet Wood Lane School and BADAC) the clear winner of the boys’ award.

In the years five and six age group the overall winner was Jessica Frick (Horncastle Primary School and BADAC) with Oliver Gilbert (Bicker Prep) the top performer in the boys’ races.

Keeping it in the family, Alex Frick (BADAC) claimed the girls’ award at the end of the year seven and eight monthly series and Declan Templeton (Louth AC) achieved the top position in the boys’ overall results.

A special award was presented to George Ranyard (Friskney Primary School) in recognition of the fact that he was the only one of the 40 young runners to compete in every one of the six rounds.

There was good support for the series of monthly sportshall athletics matches held at the B-Hive indoor athletics training centre, with some splendid improvements achieved.

The overall award winners in the under seven age group were Mia Clark-Atkins and Devan Quantrill.

The series winners at under nine level were Lea Frick and Lloyd Thorn.

Competition for the overall winners’ trophies in the under 11 category was very close.

Eleanor Lyddiatt was the victor in the combined performances for girls, but in the boys’ events just one point separated the top two athletes.

In the final analysis, Hayden Quantrill just pipped Ewan Hourihan for the end of series trophy.

At under 13 level Megan Reid performed consistently well over the months to win the overall award.