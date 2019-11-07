National League experience for Boston Tennis Club

Tennis

Boston Men’s Firsts recently played Rustons and it was a narrow 4-6 loss for Will Cheer and Max Jones.

Boston Men’s Seconds, Calum McCaig and James Newton, lost out 0-6 to a very strong Burton Waters Seconds. McCaig and Max Jones narrowly missed out to Burton Waters’ First team 4-6, and when the Seconds played Rustons it was a 6-4 win for McCaig and Michal Chmielik.

The 18 and under Boys – Will Cheer and Ben Robson – had a 6-4 win against Spalding.

The 16 and under Boston Girls – Florence Baxter and Martha Baxter – had a 6-0 win against Grantham.

The 14 and under Boys’ A team – James Gedney and Will Pettitt – won 6-0 against Burton Waters seconds.

In the Linconshire Mini Red Winter Indoor Leagues, the three Boston teams had an afternoon of matches.

Among the players were Olivia Hilton, Lewis Patchett, Noah Holden, Tomek Thornley, Alex Underhill, Louis Clark and Thomas Clements, Tiya Solanki, James Blythe, Sam Falayajo and Nataniel Szymiczek.

There were matches with Louth, St James and Grantham. Results went the way of the opposition although there was a good 16-16 draw for the Boston A team with Grantham.

In the Boston and District Tennis League, Boston’s E team had a 4-0 win in a home match against Louth Tennis Club.

The team on this occasion was Rob Griffiths and Matthew Green, and James Miles and Michael Primrose.

Boston B were away at Woodhall and it was also a 4-0 win for the team of Andy Clamp, David Makins, Gary Fitzjohn and Mary Smura.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League, Boston Men’s Firsts played Boston Men’s Seconds in a Division One fixture.

It was a good close match not reflected in the 4-0 score to the first team.