New Inn A and Eagle all set for showdown

The New Inn A are the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League Premier Division champions.

The Black Bull are the runners-up, while Eagle won Division One with Pilgrim Lounge in second spot.

The Champion of Champions play-off final between New Inn A and Eagle will be held on Thursday at the Arbor Club (9pm).

The presentation evening will take place on May 17 at the Social Pigeon Centre (8pm).

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: Railway 3 Flying Club B 6, Wyberton SC A 6 Flying Club A 3, Arbor Club 5 SPC Outlaws 4, SPC Cosmos 5 Golden Lion A 4, Little Peacock 5 Hammer & Pincers 4, SPC Colts 4 Wyberton SC B 5, Black Bull 4 New Inn A 5, Flying Club B 5 Railway 4.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Golden Lion B 4, Eagle 5; Robin Hood B 1, Pilgrim Lounge 8; New Inn B 5, Fairfield Lounge A 4; Pincushion 4, Kings Head Freiston A 5; Fairfield Lounge B 4, Graves Park 5; Kings Head Freiston B v Bull & Dog (no result – therefore match void). Champions, Eagle; runners-up, Pilgrim Lounge.