The latest weekly round of matches in the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League was hit by the severe weather that badly affected the area.

However, some matches did go ahead.

Results: Arbor Club Premier Division: New Inn A 7 SPC Cosmos 2, Hammer & Pincers 3 SPC Colts 6, Black Bull 6 Little Peacock 3, SPC Cosmos 7 Railway 2. Chris Cook Print Division One: Kings Head B 5 Eagle 4.

All teams are asked to play postponed fixtures within one month of their call-offs.