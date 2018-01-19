New Muay Thai gym is up and running

Boston Muay Thai are up an running at their new Fishtoft Road premises.

Coaches Spencer Harris and Craig Cunningham are now operating from the Double Trouble Gym, situated next to the Fogarty sight.

Opening night saw 35 fighters turn iup to train at the not-for-profit gym.

“It was great to see,” said Spencer, a six-time Commonwealth and European champion. “People from all backgrounds were there mixing in together.

“It doesn’t matter what colour or race you are, we just want to offer a place where everyone can come and train together.

“We want to give kids somewhere to go.”

Muay Thai - also known as Thai Boxing - is nicknamed the art of eight limbs, because fighters use fists, elbows, knees and limbs in combat and mixes striking and clinching techniques.

The gym will hold Muay Thai and handwork classes as well as circuit training sessions and classes for ladies and children.

The venture has also been given the backing of reggae band UB40, who are friends of Spencer’s from when he operated as their security, as well as a number of local businesses who have their logos up in the gym.

The gym is also looking for further businesses to back their venture.

Anyone intertested in sponsorship or classes can call Spencer on 07962 33 66 99 or Craig on 07415 129 800.

They can also visit www.bostonmuaythai.co.uk or www.facebook.com/DoubleTroublegym