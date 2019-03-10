New overseas pro for Boston CC after Jayaratne receives Sri Lanka contract

Adeesha Thilanchana will be Boston Cricket Club’s overseas professional for the 2019 campaign - after Ishan Jayaratne was contracted by Sri Lanka.

Jayaratne had signed a deal to return to the Mayflower to aid the club’s Lincs ECB Premier bid after last year’s successful campaign where he recorded more than 1,000 runs and claimed more than 60 wickets.

Chris Wade with Jayaratne.

The Sri Lankan had even planned to move his family to Boston for the summer.

“He’s been put under contract with a view to him playing for the national side,” said Boston CC chairman Chris Wade.

“We can’t stand in the way of that because he signed a deal to play for us. They wouldn’t allow it.

“Ishan did really well for us, but we’re happy that he’s doing well.

Fayadh Haffejee. Photo: David Dales.

“If he does feature for Sri Lanka it will be nice to know we played apart in helping him get there.”

Jayaratne, however, did suggest the Mayflower men get in contact with his pal Thilanchana, a top-order batsman and left arm medium pace bowler.

“He’s come recommended and it would be nice to get a similar return,” Wade added.

Boston are also hoping to welcome Fayadh Haffejee back to the fold.

The South African had a successful spell with the club in 2017 and can qualify to play for the club as he is living and studying in England.