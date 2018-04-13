New signing Jayaratne can inspire Boston CC - Baxter

Boston Cricket Club captain Tom Baxter hopes the arrival of overseas signing Ishan Jayaratne will inspire the rest of the team to up their game.

The Sri Lankan has agreed to link up with the Mayflower men after South African duo Dan Sincuba and Fayadh Haffejee returned home.

“Ishan is predominantly a seam bowler but will hopefully add valuable runs in the middle order too.” Baxter said.

With 69 first-class matches under his belt, Baxter hopes Jayaratne can use his experience to help Boston build on their 2017 season.

“We will obviously miss Fayadh,” the skipper continued.

“He scored valuable runs and took vital wickets throughout the season and was an incredible find, especially for an 18 year old.

“Dan didn’t perform to his best during his time in England but his coaching was brilliant and he really improved the rest of the squad.”

Baxter is hoping that Jayaratne can perform both on and off the field in 2018.

“We want him to perform on the field, for sure,” Baxter said. “However, I want the other players to tap into his experience and use his professionalism to make them better cricketers.

“He will work with the juniors at the club and that can only have a positive impact.”

On Saturday Boston start their season when the Third XI host Belton Park Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

The Thirds will be under the captaincy of Rowan Evans, who has stepped up the job after Sean Barnett stepped down after years of hard work.

On Sunday Boston entertain Spalding in a friendly fixture, beginning at noon.

“I would love to get the First XI out on the Sunday in readiness for the following week, but with other commitments, I expect it to be a mix of players from all three sides,” Baxter added.

“Ideally, we will get 22 players some game time that weekend that will set us up for the 2018 season.”

Looking ahead to the Lincs ECB Premier campaign, Baxter added: “At this time of the season, you don’t know how everyone else will perform - or what sort of sides they will be able to put out.

“Our focus will be quite simple. We perform to the best of our ability and if we lose, we make sure it is because the opposition have deserved it and not because we haven’t turned up.

“We know we won’t be at the top of the league but as last year showed, we can compete with anybody on our day.

“Our aim is to make sure that we have those days more often than not.”