Newton leads way

Boston CC Seconds suffered a four-wicket defeat at home to Sleaford Seconds in the SLBL Premier on Saturday.

Ben Troops (67), Matthew Hood (15) and Steve Elleray (13) helped Boston to 143, only for the guests to reach 144-6 in the 39th over.

Troops (2-11) was the pick of the batsmen.

Boston Thirds beat Spalding Thirds in the SLBL Division Two.

Ben Newton (65 not out), Sean Barnett (44) and Scott Gray (37) saw Boston post 252-6.

Spalding were dismissed for 109, Rowan Evans, Cameron McCullum and Ryan Ayres all taking two wickets.

On Saturday the Seconds are at Woodhall Seconds and Thirds at Spalding Thirds (both 1pm).

The Sunday side travel to Bracebridge (1.30pm).