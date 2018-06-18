Old boy Colin ends the Firsts’ winning streak

Lincs ECB Premier

Bourne 212-9, Boston 87 - Bourne won by 125 runs.

Boston CC’s winning streak came to an end at the hands of Bourne on Saturday, old boy Colin Cheer inspiring the visitors to a 125-run success.

The hosts went into the contest on the back of four straight league wins, but the coin came down in favour of the away side, who had no hesitation in opting to bat first.

The opening pair of Jack Berry and Jordan Temple took the attack to the opening bowlers and got Bourne off to a great start.

The introduction of Paul Deans to the attack brought the wicket of Berry before Tim Bell picked up the wicket of Temple. With both openers back in the pavilion, the Boston bowling attack had a chance to build some pressure again, trying to regain control of the run rate.

Sam Evison batted sensibly but continued to bat aggressively as Peter Morgan and then Carl Wilson supported ably.

Evison’s 50 came off 60 balls before he was dismissed by Ishan Jayaratne after he returned for his second spell.

Bourne continued to bat aggressively and pushed past 200.

Jayaratne and Jonny Cheer both picked up three wickets, along with Bell’s double and the early wicket of Deans.

Bourne managed to post 212-9 from their allotted overs.

After the tea interval Boston knew that they would have to bat very well if they were to pick up their fifth consecutive victory.

It didn’t start well when Ricky Lovelace was dismissed by Matthew Kidd before Tom Poole fell to former Boston player, Colin Cheer.

The re-building took place with Cheer and Jayaratne at the crease.

The pair pushed the scoreboard along until Cheer got back in the act, dismissing Jayaratne.

The score of 44-2 very quickly became 69-9 and Boston were one dismissal away from a first defeat in six weeks.

Bell and Deans pushed the score to 87 before Cheer dismissed Bell, picking up his eighth wicket of the innings to end with figures of 8-43.

Boston’s defeat saw them end the day in fifth place in the Lincs ECB Premier, but only 19 points clear of ninth place.

Jonny Cheer was Boston’s man of the match for his top score of 24 runs and bowling figures of 3-25.